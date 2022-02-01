Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee slip to bottom of table after derby draw

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:05 pm
James McPake’s Dundee were held by Dundee United (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dundee were left bottom of the cinch Premiership after being held to a goalless draw by Dundee United at the Kilmac Stadium.

The two Tayside clubs put in a huge effort with home substitute Zak Rudden coming close on a couple of occasions on his debut and United striker Nicky Clark missing a terrific chance late in the game.

However, when the dust had settled following an enthusiastic encounter, with St Johnstone beating Livingston 2-1 away, the Dark Blues are now behind the Perth side on goal difference with Ross County five points ahead.

Both teams had strengthened in the transfer window and Vontae Daley-Campbell, the loan signing from Leicester, started for Dundee while fellow new signing from Partick Thistle, Rudden, was on the bench.

Captain Charlie Adam, Danny Mullen and Niall McGinn came into the side, the latter making his first start for the club following his move from Aberdeen.

Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham – making his first start for United – and Marc McNulty were the changes for the visitors with new signings Kevin McDonald and Tim Akinola, on loan from Arsenal, among the substitutes.

A flare thrown on to the pitch delayed kick-off but it was a typically frenetic start to the derby with both sides swapping early corners and having moments of possibility inside the box without really troubling the respective keepers.

However, just before the half-hour mark United keeper Ben Siegrist was at full stretch to push away Paul McMullan’s glancing header from McGinn’s cross from the left.

The home side had the first decent effort of the second half when McMullan sent in a volley from distance which was clutched out of the air by Siegrist but in the main, defences remained on top and any shooting remained erratic.

United’s Liam Smith replaced Freeman in the 56th minute before Dundee’s Jordan McGhee came on for Daley-Campbell, as the substitutions began.

Adam was booked for a foul on Graham before McGinn and the Dens Park skipper made way for debutant Rudden and Luke McCowan and Dundee continued to press their neighbours but without the penetration required.

United earned a corner in a rare attack and striker Clark volleyed Dylan Levitt’s delivery over before Rudden, at the other end, had two attempts cleared off the line, first in the 71st minute by skipper Ryan Edwards and then moments later by Clark from the resultant corner.

Then, as play stretched, United had a spell of pressure and a dangerous pass across goal from substitute Ilmari Niskanen, on for McMann, found no takers before Clark somehow knocked a pass from Tony Watt over the bar from less than six yards.

