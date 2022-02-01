Wimbledon hit back for draw after Alfie May double puts Cheltenham in command

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Aaron Cosgrave’s late equaliser rescued a vital point for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 2-2 with fellow League One strugglers Cheltenham.

The hosts took the lead after eight minutes when Cheltenham failed to clear an Anthony Hartigan corner, allowing Ayoub Assal to collect the ball and drive home a clean strike from a tight angle.

The Robins pulled themselves level when Spurs-loanee Kion Etete shrugged off Will Nightingale before cutting inside and teeing the ball up for Alfie May to bundle home.

May netted his second just two minutes later when he was brought down by Wimbledon stopper Nik Tzanev before coolly slotting the resulting penalty low into the corner.

The Dons pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half and were rewarded in the 80th minute when substitute Cosgrave picked up the ball before firing his effort low to Owen Evans’ left.

Wimbledon still had time to apply pressure in search of an unlikely late winner, but ultimately had to settle for a point as both sides remain winless in 2022.