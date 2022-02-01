Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wimbledon hit back for draw after Alfie May double puts Cheltenham in command

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:07 pm
Alfie May scored twice for Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Alfie May scored twice for Cheltenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Substitute Aaron Cosgrave’s late equaliser rescued a vital point for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 2-2 with fellow League One strugglers Cheltenham.

The hosts took the lead after eight minutes when Cheltenham failed to clear an Anthony Hartigan corner, allowing Ayoub Assal to collect the ball and drive home a clean strike from a tight angle.

The Robins pulled themselves level when Spurs-loanee Kion Etete shrugged off Will Nightingale before cutting inside and teeing the ball up for Alfie May to bundle home.

May netted his second just two minutes later when he was brought down by Wimbledon stopper Nik Tzanev before coolly slotting the resulting penalty low into the corner.

The Dons pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half and were rewarded in the 80th minute when substitute Cosgrave picked up the ball before firing his effort low to Owen Evans’ left.

Wimbledon still had time to apply pressure in search of an unlikely late winner, but ultimately had to settle for a point as both sides remain winless in 2022.

