Ben Gladwin’s last-gasp strike snatches Swindon a point

Ben Gladwin’s stoppage-time strike snatched Swindon a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.

Jack Powell’s 41st-minute penalty had looked set to secure Crawley victory before Gladwin’s last-gasp intervention.

Gladwin stung the palms of Crawley’s Glenn Morris in the opening minute, meeting Harry McKirdy’s cross with a powerful connection but directing his effort straight at the keeper.

Crawley’s Jack Payne chipped wide from a well-worked free-kick in the 27th minute before Tom Nicholls’ close-range strike moments later tested Jojo Wollacott’s reactions.

Powell gave the visitors the lead from the spot just before half-time after referee Carl Brook deemed Jordan Lyden to have fouled James Tilley at a corner.

Louie Barry made his debut off the bench for the second half as the hosts went in search of an equaliser, but Crawley limited Swindon’s chances by breaking up play with a series of fouls.

Gladwin ensured Swindon avoided defeat when a shot from the edge of the box worked its way through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner in the second minute of time added on.

Swindon midfielder Louis Reed was shown a red card after the full-time whistle for dissent.