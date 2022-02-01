Wigan held by fellow promotion-chasers Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan lost ground on leaders Rotherham in the fight for League One promotion after they drew 1-1 with Oxford at the DW Stadium.

Oxford hit the front through Matty Taylor but the Latics levelled things up after Callum Lang scored on his return as both sides had to settle for a point apiece.

The visitors opened the scoring in superb fashion after 23 minutes when Mark Sykes’ dazzling run preceded a neat one-two with Cameron Brannagan before the ball was squared across for Taylor who finished emphatically.

Wigan were on level terms in the 36th minute when Lang controlled a long ball from Max Power before rolling home.

The Latics almost took the lead on the stroke of half-time when James McClean picked out Jack Whatmough with a free-kick but the defender saw his effort nick off the post.

The hosts thought they had the winner deep in the second half when Josh Magennis turned the ball home but the offside flag cut celebrations short as the U’s held on to make it three unbeaten.