Neil Harris off and running as Gillingham claim long-awaited win against Crewe

Neil Harris’s first game in charge of Gillingham saw his side secure a first win in 15 League One matches as they beat fellow strugglers Crewe 1-0 at Priestfield.

Having conceded four goals from penalties in their 7-2 defeat to Oxford on Saturday, Danny Lloyd scored the Gills’ winner from the spot in the 17th minute after Stuart O’Keefe’s shot had been handled in the area by Crewe captain Luke Murphy.

They almost doubled their advantage three minutes later but the unmarked Robbie McKenzie blazed wide after latching onto Lloyd’s dangerous cross.

Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies almost diverted another Lloyd delivery into his own net and Mustapha Carayol saw his shot blocked.

Carayol left the field on a stretcher with a head injury which delayed the first half for 13 minutes, although the club later reported he was on his feet and had returned to the dressing room.

Oli Finney tested Aaron Chapman from distance before debutant Tariq Uwakwe almost curled in a spectacular equaliser as Crewe grew into the game after the break.

The inside of a post prevented Gillingham’s leading scorer Vadaine Oliver from wrapping up the hosts’ victory on the hour, but Harris’ side did enough to claim their first win in all competitions since October 19.