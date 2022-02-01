Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Harris off and running as Gillingham claim long-awaited win against Crewe

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:17 pm
Neil Harris oversaw victory in his first game in charge (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Harris’s first game in charge of Gillingham saw his side secure a first win in 15 League One matches as they beat fellow strugglers Crewe 1-0 at Priestfield.

Having conceded four goals from penalties in their 7-2 defeat to Oxford on Saturday, Danny Lloyd scored the Gills’ winner from the spot in the 17th minute after Stuart O’Keefe’s shot had been handled in the area by Crewe captain Luke Murphy.

They almost doubled their advantage three minutes later but the unmarked Robbie McKenzie blazed wide after latching onto Lloyd’s dangerous cross.

Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies almost diverted another Lloyd delivery into his own net and Mustapha Carayol saw his shot blocked.

Carayol left the field on a stretcher with a head injury which delayed the first half for 13 minutes, although the club later reported he was on his feet and had returned to the dressing room.

Oli Finney tested Aaron Chapman from distance before debutant Tariq Uwakwe almost curled in a spectacular equaliser as Crewe grew into the game after the break.

The inside of a post prevented Gillingham’s leading scorer Vadaine Oliver from wrapping up the hosts’ victory on the hour, but Harris’ side did enough to claim their first win in all competitions since October 19.

