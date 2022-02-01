Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrow back to winning ways against Northampton

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:19 pm
Aaron Amadi-Holloway is on loan at Barrow from Burton (Jacob King/PA)
Barrow ended their three-game losing run by upsetting promotion-chasing Northampton with a 1-0 victory at Sixfields.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway was the match-winner as he headed home early in the second half to earn the lowly visitors three well-deserved points at the expense of the out-of-sorts Cobblers.

Barrow dominated the opening exchanges and created half chances for Remeao Hutton and Luke James but neither hit the target.

Despite improving as the first half wore on, Northampton struggled to muster any meaningful opportunities and visiting goalkeeper Paul Farman was only called into action to make simple saves from Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins.

Barrow hit the front six minutes into the second half when John Rooney and Anthony Driscoll-Glennon linked up on the left and the latter’s cross was deep to the back post where Amadi-Holloway headed in.

Northampton failed to produce a response and succumbed to their first defeat in four.

