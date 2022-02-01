Matt Smith heads home Salford winner in narrow League Two victory over Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Smith headed home his first Salford goal to clinch victory in an entertaining 2-1 League Two home win over Carlisle.

All the goals came after the break as Carlisle came from behind before being denied by the giant striker’s glancing header.

The hosts should have led inside the first minute when Smith drilled a sitter into the ground and over the crossbar.

Carlisle came close within the opening 15 minutes when Lewis Alessandra pulled the ball back for Omari Patrick, whose shot was brilliantly blocked by Jordan Turnbull.

The visitors suffered three injuries in the first half with Rod McDonald, Joel Senior and captain Callum Gay all making way.

The breakthrough came seven minutes after the break when Jon Mellish handled in the area, allowing Ryan Watson his first Salford goal from their first penalty of the season.

But Carlisle responded and got their reward when Patrick tapped the ball home midway through the second half.

That ignited Salford though and Smith headed in a fine winner from Liam Shephard’s cross.