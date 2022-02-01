Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Smith heads home Salford winner in narrow League Two victory over Carlisle

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:23 pm
Former Millwall striker Matt Smith scored Salford's winner (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Former Millwall striker Matt Smith scored Salford’s winner (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Matt Smith headed home his first Salford goal to clinch victory in an entertaining 2-1 League Two home win over Carlisle.

All the goals came after the break as Carlisle came from behind before being denied by the giant striker’s glancing header.

The hosts should have led inside the first minute when Smith drilled a sitter into the ground and over the crossbar.

Carlisle came close within the opening 15 minutes when Lewis Alessandra pulled the ball back for Omari Patrick, whose shot was brilliantly blocked by Jordan Turnbull.

The visitors suffered three injuries in the first half with Rod McDonald, Joel Senior and captain Callum Gay all making way.

The breakthrough came seven minutes after the break when Jon Mellish handled in the area, allowing Ryan Watson his first Salford goal from their first penalty of the season.

But Carlisle responded and got their reward when Patrick tapped the ball home midway through the second half.

That ignited Salford though and Smith headed in a fine winner from Liam Shephard’s cross.

