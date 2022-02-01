Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elliot Watt nets late equaliser as Bradford share spoils with Leyton Orient

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:33 pm
Elliot Watt clinched a point for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Elliot Watt clinched a point for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Elliot Watt salvaged a point for Bradford with an equaliser six minutes from time in a scrappy 1-1 League Two draw against Leyton Orient at Valley Parade.

Orient who had lost five of their previous six matches in all competitions – and had not scored in five of them – took the lead in the 69th minute through Darren Pratley but were denied maximum points by Watt’s late goal.

The only effort on target from either side in a hard-fought but generally uneventful first half came a minute before half time when defender Omar Beckles got on the end of an Orient free-kick, but goalkeeper Alex Bass made a routine save.

Bradford’s best efforts came from leading scorer Andy Cook and midfielder Watt, but both their shots were wide.

Cook went close with a near post effort from Callum Cooke’s corner before Orient took the lead after 69 minutes – their first goal for 547 minutes.

The Bradford defence failed to deal with Alex Mitchell’s free-kick from the right-hand touchline and the ball rounded off the legs of Bass into the path of skipper Pratley, who fired the ball into the net from inside the box.

Bradford responded immediately, putting meaningful pressure on the visitors’ defence for the first time in the match and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 84th minute.

A cross from the left was headed clear but only as far as Watt, who scored with a superb 25-yard shot to give them a share of the points in their 13th draw of the season.

