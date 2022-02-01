Brian Graham on target as Partick return to winning ways with victory over Ayr By Press Association February 1, 2022, 10:35 pm Brian Graham scored the winner for Partick Thistle (Ken Macpherson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brian Graham scored the only goal as Partick Thistle returned to winning ways by beating Ayr 1-0 in the cinch Championship. Ross Docherty had a good chance to put Thistle in front after finding some space but his shot was saved by Aidan McAdams. Sam Ashford also had an opportunity for the visitors with a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Jamie Sneddon was able to make the save. Graham scored in the 51st minute after getting a chance inside the box and slotting the ball into the bottom corner. The win sees Partick fifth in the table with Ayr eighth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle beaten by Kyle Lafferty strike at Kilmarnock to dip to third in Championship Former forward Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle’s class can count in title race St Mirren sail into Scottish Cup fifth round with victory at Ayr Gavin Reilly brace earns Morton victory