Brian Graham on target as Partick return to winning ways with victory over Ayr

Brian Graham scored the only goal as Partick Thistle returned to winning ways by beating Ayr 1-0 in the cinch Championship.

Ross Docherty had a good chance to put Thistle in front after finding some space but his shot was saved by Aidan McAdams.

Sam Ashford also had an opportunity for the visitors with a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Jamie Sneddon was able to make the save.

Graham scored in the 51st minute after getting a chance inside the box and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

The win sees Partick fifth in the table with Ayr eighth.