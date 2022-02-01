Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Brady frustrated by Northampton’s ‘off night’ against Barrow

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 10:45 pm
Jon Brady took some solace from other results in League Two (Leila Coker/PA)
Jon Brady took some solace from other results in League Two (Leila Coker/PA)

Jon Brady was left scratching his head after watching his Northampton team labour to a surprise 1-0 loss at home to struggling Barrow.

Buoyed by new signings and looking to build on Saturday’s win over Salford, the Cobblers produced one of their worst performances of the season to lose ground on the teams around them in the League Two promotion race.

They created barely anything in attack and conceded a cheap goal, with Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s second-half header proving the match-winner.

“It’s obviously very frustrating,” said Brady. “It’s an off night.

“They have come to spoil the game and put men behind the ball and try and break on us, which they did well.

“We weren’t sharp enough with our passing and it’s certainly something to learn from and learn quite quickly.

“I don’t want to go too heavy into it but I’m disappointed as anyone and so are the boys.

“We had a performance full of energy and power and pace on Saturday and then tonight it’s almost the polar opposite.

“You end up scratching your head and thinking ‘why are we like this?’ but we will look into it because we know we have to be better.

“But results elsewhere have been OK tonight and we are only a couple of points off third so we will regroup and come back better.”

The win ended Barrow’s three-game losing run and manager Mark Cooper revealed afterwards he purposely picked a team that would counteract Northampton’s energetic forward line.

“We were up against a form team and a really good team and we had to work hard for it,” said Cooper.

“No-one gives you anything for free in football and you have to work hard in every game and I thought we competed well and we defended fantastically.

“We always carried a threat and we put our bodies on the line – which should be a given – and I think with the team I picked that was the main ingredient.

“Northampton have been playing with two midfield players up front and no out-and-out striker so I wanted to play a really mobile back three to deal with their threat and their pace in behind.

“I picked players that have pace and mobility and would be quick on the turn and that was the reasoning behind it and I was really pleased with how it turned out.

“It’s an old adage but when you come to an away game, you want to silence the crowd and get them turning on their team and I think we managed to do that quite early on.

“We started really well and when you do that, you give yourself a chance to win.”

