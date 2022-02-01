Ben Garner critical of referee Carl Brook following Swindon’s last-gasp draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon head coach Ben Garner criticised referee Carl Brook after Ben Gladwin’s stoppage-time goal earned his side a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.

The Robins had unused substitute Louis Reed sent off after the full-time whistle on a chaotic night in Wiltshire.

Angry Garner said: “I’m proud of the group and it’s better taking a point rather than losing the game, but it’s frustrating not to take all three.

“We got a goal and got a point but we want to be winning those games.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record but we have a blatant penalty, and how the linesman doesn’t give it, then up the other end there is a half penalty shout with Jordan Lyden and he gives it.

“These decisions go against us every single week at the moment. It’s a game we have completely dominated and we just needed to take our chances.

“We could send those instances off and I guarantee we will get back that they agree with the referee’s decision.

“Tonight we were trying to play and how many times did the referee pull us back after we restarted the game. It was about him.”

Harry McKirdy and defender Jake O’Brien both wasted chances to put Swindon in front.

Jack Payne and Tom Nicholls handed Crawley their opening chances of the game, with the former going closest to scoring following a mazy run into the box.

Jack Powell scored from the penalty spot in the 41st minute after Lyden was deemed to have fouled James Tilley.

An ill-tempered second half with very few chances saw five yellow cards shown and just the one goal as Gladwin equalised in the second minute of time added on with a shot from the edge of the box.

Despite not playing, midfielder Reed was then shown a red card for dissent following the full-time whistle.

Crawley manager John Yems said: “Once again, we give another poxy, stupid goal away that we should have done better with.

“But it’s the standards we’ve set ourselves now.

“Listen, we’ve come to a side that’s tipped for the play-offs, that are tipped to go up, and we’re disappointed.

“That’s what we’ve set ourselves. That’s why we are where we are now and those points add up at the end of the season, trust me.

“As I keep saying, it feels like a loss but it’s a tough point. Crawley Town that nobody thinks has got a chance, Crawley Town that everybody thinks we just need to make the numbers up.”