Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson predicts bright future at Dons for Aaron Cosgrave

Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson believes young striker Aaron Cosgrave has a bright future at the club after his late equaliser ensured a 2-2 draw at home to Cheltenham.

Robinson’s relegation-threatened team were 10 minutes from defeat before Cosgrave rescued a point, although they are still yet to win in 2022.

The 22-year-old forward was loaned out to Dover earlier in the campaign but recalled just before the new year by the Dons.

“Where there’s disappointment there’s positives,” said Robinson. “And Cosgrave was excellent when he came on.

“He’s a young player, he’s got his goal and we’re excited about him, yes of course we’re disappointed not to get the three points.

“But it was great to see him come on, impact the game and get his first goal for us – I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Although Wimbledon failed to capitalise fully on Ayoub Assal’s early goal, Robinson still felt it was a good overall performance from his team, who sit just two points clear of the relegation zone.

He added: “Sometimes it can be hard to know how the team has played when you’re caught up in it, but I spoke to my assistant and we agreed that we just had a mad five minutes after our goal.

“Aside from that spell, I thought we were in the ascendency and the better side. I was pleased with the way the lads kept their patience.

“There were times today when we couldn’t work the ball around the outside, or we didn’t have the same options we had when we had Ollie (Palmer) here.

“Having (on-loan Birmingham forward) Sam (Cosgrove) here should give us that. It’s not that we’re going to devolve into a long ball team, that’s not what we’ve ever been about, but it gives different options to look at.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff admitted he was left slightly disappointed after his team conceded a late leveller.

But he did take some comfort that his side once again got in front through Alfie May’s double and believes that once his side take greater responsibility, they will turn a corner.

“You can see it both ways as we’ve gone 1-0 down, taken the lead and ended up coming away from home and not been beaten,” said Duff.

“You generally, nearly always, take a point away from home. But there is always a tinge of disappointment when you have led in the game.

“In the 12 games, we’ve taken the lead nine times and a poor team doesn’t take the lead in nine times out of 12.

“I said to them ‘stop hoping you are going to win a game, stick to what we ask you to do, take responsibility.’ Do that they’ll be ok.”