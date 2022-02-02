Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2011: Gary Neville announces retirement from football

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 6:03 am
Manchester United’s Gary Neville ended his career as a professional footballer on this day in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United defender Gary Neville announced his retirement from professional football on this day in 2011.

Neville had made 602 appearances for United in a 19-year senior career and won 85 England caps.

“I have been a Manchester United fan all my life and fulfilled every dream I’ve ever had,” said Neville, who was 35 at the time.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Manchester United v AS Roma – Old Trafford
Gary Neville captained Manchester United in his one-club career and played over 600 games for the Red Devils (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am disappointed that my playing days are at an end. However, it comes to us all and it’s knowing when that time is and for me that time is now.

“I have played in the most incredible football teams, playing with some of the best players in the world as well as against them.

“I have been lucky to be a part of the team’s achievements and the club’s great success.”

Neville was part of a side including David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes which won the FA Youth Cup in May 1992.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester United v Arsenal – Old Trafford
Gary Neville (centre) lifts the Premier League trophy during his Manchester United career (Nick Potts/PA)

He made his senior United debut in a UEFA Cup tie against Torpedo Moscow the following September.

Neville went on to become a first-team regular at Old Trafford during a golden era for the club, winning the Champions League, eight Premier League trophies, three FA Cups and two League Cups in his time at United.

The Bury-born player was appointed United captain in 2005 and became England’s most-capped right-back, playing under five different coaches.

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said: “Gary was the best English right-back of his generation.

England v Wales – UEFA Euro 2016 – Group B – Stade Felix Bollaert-Delelis
Gary Neville (right) was on the England coaching staff at Euro 2016 (John Walton/PA)

“He is an example to any young professional; hard-working, loyal and intelligent.

“As a United fan born and bred, his fantastic career at Old Trafford has cemented his place in the affection of the club’s supporters everywhere.”

Neville had a four-year spell on the England coaching staff between 2012 and 2016 but his spell in charge of LaLiga club Valencia lasted less than four months.

He is now a successful businessman and television pundit and a co-owner of League Two club Salford.

