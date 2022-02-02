Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Premier League clubs circling Declan Rice

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 7:13 am
West Ham United’s Declan Rice (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

West Ham may rue their transfer window inactivity as The Telegraph reports a number of Premier League giants are to step up their pursuit of Declan Rice.

According to the paper, West Ham’s idleness in January has signalled to Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City that the 23-year-old England international could be prized away from London Stadium in the summer.

Erling Haaland‘s desire to play for Real Madrid may be in vain, with Real believed to be focused on signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain.

The Sun, citing reports in Spain, says Real had previously led the chase for Haaland’s signature, but have opted to prioritise Mbappe over the Borussia Dortmund forward – potentially leaving the window open for Chelsea, United or City to make a move.

Newcastle are set to make a summer move for Sven Botman (Nick Potts/PA)

Despite missing out on Sven Botman in the January window, the Daily Mirror reports Newcastle are gearing up to make another move for the Lille defender in the summer. Botman is believed to be set on leaving the French club and excited by the prospect of working under Magpies manager Eddie Howe.

The Daily Express says there is new hope for Chelsea and Tottenham in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, with Barcelona considering terminating the winger’s contract early in a bid to ease their rocky financial situation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Liverpool remain confident of signing Fabio Carvalho (John Walton/PA)

Fabio Carvalho: Sky Sports says Liverpool remain confident of completing a pre-contract agreement to sign the 19-year-old Fulham forward in the summer.

Fabian Ruiz: Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in the Napoli midfielder, according to Corriere dello Sport.

