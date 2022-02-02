Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barcelona wrap up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang free transfer signing from Arsenal

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 11:41 am
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona after a four-year stint at Arsenal. (Justin Tallis/NMC Pool)

Barcelona have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was released by the club on Monday, having not made an appearance since being disciplined in December.

Aubameyang arrived in Barcelona on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached as deadline day drew on.

Talks progressed during Monday and Arsenal announced the following day that they had agreed to allow Aubameyang to leave the club by mutual consent.

Barcelona confirmed his arrival at the Nou Camp on Wednesday morning, after pictures of him training with his new -team mates had already surfaced.

“FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC,” their statement read.

“The play will sign a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to agree departure on 30 June 2023 and his buy out clause will be set at 100 million euros.

“Shortly the Club will provide details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s presentation as a first team player.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) dropped Aubameyang following a disciplinary issue. (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool)

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but was not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal after he was dropped for returning home late from an agreed trip abroad.

The make-up of the Barcelona deal, which essentially saw Aubameyang released from his £250,000-a-week basic salary at the Emirates Stadium, meant he could join the Catalan giants outside of the transfer window.

Arsenal posted a tribute video to the man who scored both goals and captained the side in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Aubameyang, who hit 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners since moving from Borussia Dortmund four years ago, took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the club.

“Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years,” he wrote.

