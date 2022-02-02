Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy faces attempted rape charge

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 1:55 pm
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court to face a new allegation of attempted rape.

The 27-year-old, who has been suspended by his club, appeared in the dock at Chester Crown Court, where a judge ruled that the new charge the France international faces can now be reported.

Mendy now faces nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims.

At the pre-trial hearing, Judge Patrick Thompson urged lawyers to ensure there is no delay and that the case will be ready as he set a date for a trial, estimated to last up to six weeks, starting on July 25.

He said: “It’s not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants.

“I’m conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

“Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can’t go to work. This matter needs to be tried.”

The defendant, wearing a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his identity and leaned his head towards a French interpreter who sat between him and his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie.

Judge Thompson set a further pre-trial hearing for March 11.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine offences relating to six alleged victims.

They include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and the latest charge, one of attempted rape involving a new complainant.

Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences, involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges span from late 2020 to August 2021. None of the woman involved can be identified by law as complainants of sexual offences.

Both defendants were given bail in January after being in custody since both were first arrested on August 26 last year.

At the end of Wednesday’s 90-minute hearing, Judge Thompson told both defendants: “You will next be required to attend on Friday the 11th of March.

“You both have your bail on conditions as before.”

Mendy nodded and replied: “OK.”

Mendy has played for City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

