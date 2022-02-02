Declan Glass sees window of opportunity at Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declan Glass is looking forward to the challenge of helping Kilmarnock reach the cinch Premiership after joining the club on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old United academy graduate recently recovered from a long-term knee injury and made his return to first-team action in the 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road in October.

Killie are one point behind shock Championship leaders Arbroath and Glass, an attacking midfielder who has had previous loan spells at Airdrie, Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle, told Kilmarnock’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. It happened very quickly over the last couple of days and I’m thrilled to be here.

“I got a phone call on Sunday night and I didn’t hesitate about coming here, I was keen to go and everything got sorted.

“Kilmarnock is a big club and I know there will be pressure to try and win the league and get back to the Scottish Premiership and I’m looking forward to working in that environment and with that level of pressure.

“Hopefully I can relish it and put in good performances.”