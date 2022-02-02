‘Right mermaid’ Roy Hodgson confident he can steer Watford out of choppy waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Right mermaid’ Roy Hodgson confident he can steer Watford out of choppy waters

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 4:37 pm
Roy Hodgson is the new Watford boss (Nick Potts/PA)
Roy Hodgson is the new Watford boss (Nick Potts/PA)

Roy Hodgson admitted he was unable to resist the lure of the “siren call from the mermaid” after wading back into the Premier League relegation scrap with Watford.

The 74-year-old former England manager, who left his last job at Crystal Palace eight months ago, was named the new Hornets boss last week after Claudio Ranieri’s sacking.

Watford are second from bottom, two points from safety, with 18 matches remaining.

But just he had done previously with Palace, Fulham and West Brom, Hodgson believes he is capable of another rescue act.

At his first press conference since his appointment, Hodgson said: “I think it’s more than possible, I wouldn’t have accepted the challenge had I not believed that we can help the club stay in the Premier League.

“I’m quite confident in that respect that the work we do will have an effect but of course the proof of the pudding is always in the eating.

“Whether it’s a wise decision or a foolish one, time will tell. Why did I come back? I think it was an exciting offer.

“I wasn’t expecting any calls from Watford or anyone else for that matter. But it was a very easy job to accept.

“It was the siren call from the mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship. They got the right mermaid going past the right ship.”

Hodgson could have been forgiven for being wary of working under the Pozzo family, Watford’s trigger-happy owners who are onto their 16th head coach since they took over in 2012, and with whom he fell out while in charge at Udinese, a row leading to his departure in 2001.

However, Hodgson added: “Any reservations? No not at all. What happened there was as much my fault as any I could attach to them.

Roy Hodgson File Photo
Roy Hodgson is in no doubt he can keep Watford up (Tim Goode/PA)

“In many ways our relationship then was not bad at all I didn’t think, and since that time, which is over 20 years ago, I have spoken to Gino (Pozzo) on many occasions, and to his father.

“So as far as I’m concerned that is water long under the bridge, it had no effect on me accepting this invitation to work for them again.

As for the revolving door of managers at Vicarage Road? “I don’t think about it at all,” said Hodgson.

“When I was offered this job it was under a very clear mandate – can you come in and work with us to the end of the season, do what we think you do well and help us stay in the league?

“Therefore it was very easy for me to accept that challenge because I thought I was capable and wanted to do it.

“I hope they get behind me and the team over these next four months because one thing is very clear, no one at Watford – supporters in particular – want the club to go down.”

