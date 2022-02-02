Steve Hitchen quits as Tottenham’s director of technical performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Hitchen quits as Tottenham’s director of technical performance

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 6:19 pm
Steve Hitchen, centre, has left his role at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham’s director of technical performance Steve Hitchen has quit.

The 45-year-old, whose second spell with Spurs began in 2017 after previously working for them between 2005 and 2010, informed the club of his decision earlier this week.

A Tottenham statement read: “We can confirm that technical performance director Steve Hitchen has left the club.

“Steve was chief scout at the club from 2005-10, before returning in 2017. We thank him for his work over the years and wish him well for the future.”

Reports suggest that he was frustrated at his lack of involvement in the last two transfer windows following the arrival of Fabio Paratici, who joined in the summer in a newly created managing director of football role.

Paratici was responsible for the majority of the ins and outs while also overseeing two managerial searches in three months.

Hitchen, who has a good reputation in the game and held a close relationship with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, is being linked with a move to Everton following the exit of Marcel Brands.

The former lower-league defender was often criticised for his part on Tottenham’s lack of signings and they famously went through two transfer windows without signing anyone during his tenure.

The arrival of Fabio Paratici, centre, marginalised Steve Hitchen’s involvement in the transfer window (Nick Potts/PA)

But he worked on some big deals that the club could not close out, including Paulo Dybala and Jack Grealish, while the two biggest transfers of his time in the shape of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso – costing the best part of £100m – have to be considered flops, given their loan exits in January.

Meanwhile, Ndombele has said he “needed something else” following his deadline-day move to his former club Lyon.

The Frenchman was supposed to be the kingpin of the club’s rebuild following their run to the Champions League final in 2019, after joining for a club-record fee.

But his two and a half years in London have been an unmitigated disaster, culminating in the Spurs fans booing him off the pitch during his final appearance in the FA Cup against Morecambe.

None of Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo or Antonio Conte were able to get the best out of him.

Lyon have taken him back on loan, with an option to buy, and Ndombele admitted to having a “little trouble” at Spurs.

“I didn’t hesitate for long. The discussions were quick. I’m happy to be back,” he told RMC Sport at his official unveiling.

“I’ve known five coaches in two and a half years. It’s not their fault but I had a little trouble at Tottenham. I wanted something else. Lyon, as I know, is better for adaptation.”

Despite the seeming finality of the move, Ndombele admits he could yet end up back at Spurs next season.

“Tottenham is not over, I still belong to the club,” he added. “I did not have any pressure with the amount of my transfer.”

He returned to Lyon after a reported move to Paris St Germain, where he would have linked up again with Mauricio Pochettino, did not materialise.

Ndombele added: “Discussions with a lot of clubs but there was a gap between words and action.

“I have three and a half months before the end of the season and Lyon is not bad for me. I left through the front door and it’s a risk to come back. I took that risk.

“I think I’m a better player than when I left. I learned in England even though it didn’t go well. I’m better physically and mentally.”

