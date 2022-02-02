Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Eubank Jr warns: Liam Williams in for a ‘rude awakening’ this weekend

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 5:59 pm
Chris Eubank Jr (right) is confident of beating rival Liam Williams this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr (right) is confident of beating rival Liam Williams this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr claims Liam Williams should be “pushed out of the sport” and is in for a “rude awakening” this weekend.

Tensions between the pair have been running high ahead of their middleweight showdown in Williams’ home city of Cardiff on Saturday.

“I’m a stand-up guy,” Eubank told Sky Sports News. “I’m a standard-bearer for the sport.

Williams meets Eubank in his home city of Cardiff
Williams (pictured) meets Eubank in his home city of Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’d like to think I’m somebody that kids can look up to and say, ‘Yes, that’s who I want to be like’, and their parents wanting them to be like me too. That’s the image that hopefully I try to bring to the sport.

“Someone like Liam Williams is bad, he’s a bad representation of what fighters can be. The way he talks, the things he says, the way he holds himself.

“People like him need to be pushed out of the sport in my opinion and that’s what we’re going do on a Saturday night. He’s in for a serious and rude awakening.”

Eubank, who is hoping to move on to a world title shot in the future, is not fazed by the prospect of a hostile reception at the Motorpoint Arena and is confident of making quick work of Williams.

Speaking after a public workout, the 32-year-old said: “We’re in his back garden but we’re ready, feeling strong, feeling fit. I’m very motivated for this fight.

“I have all areas covered. Anywhere the fight goes, he’ll be out of his depth. Whether it’s a fight, a boxing match, chess, punch-up – whatever, I’m going to be there and I’m going to be on him all night until he quits.

“I don’t see this fight grounds 12 rounds. My objective is to go out there and punish him until he gets knocked out or until he quits.”

Not surprisingly, Williams does not agree with Eubank’s prediction.

“Well I go the opposite, I think I’ll stop him, 100 per cent,” said the Welshman. “It’s the first time you’ll ever see him get done big time.”

Williams, 29, thinks there is too much animosity between the pair for the fight not to be an explosive one.

He said: “I think emotions will start to get high on Saturday. Whether it happens first, second, third round, I don’t know but at some point it’s going to explode and it’s going to break out into a fight.

“There’s too much needle, we’ve both got too much pride. I’m not going to let him run away, picking at me with a couple of jabs and nicking rounds, and I know full well he’s not going to do the same back.”

