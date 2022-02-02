Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New four-year deal for Manchester City youngster James McAtee

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 6:11 pm
James McAtee has signed a new contract at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City youngster James McAtee has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions, the club have announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who hails from Salford and joined the City Academy at the age of 11, has made three senior appearances after breaking  into Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

McAtee had been linked with a loan move in January but opted to remain in Manchester and has now committed his immediate future to City.

He told the club’s official website: “This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the club for showing their faith in me.

“I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

