Kevin Dabrowski determined to become Hibs’ number one after long-awaited debut

Kevin Dabrowski is intent on making himself Hibernian’s first-choice goalkeeper after finally getting his chance five years after joining the club.

The 23-year-old Pole, who moved to Easter Road in January 2017, shone on his debut against Hearts on Tuesday after Matt Macey got injured against Livingston on Saturday.

Dabrowski, who has had spells on loan at Cowdenbeath and Dumbarton, believes his first competitive appearance for Hibs has been way overdue and now aims to prove to Shaun Maloney that he should keep the gloves going forward.

“I think I have definitely given the manager something to think about because I want to play and I know how good I am,” he said after the goalless draw. “I always consider myself the best goalkeeper and I want to play.

“Everyone who knows me knows the potential I have and what I can do to stop shots. I feel so comfortable with all kinds of saves and I have shown that at Cowdenbeath and at Dumbarton. In so many games I have been the busiest goalkeeper but I kept some clean sheets so it was the best experience for me.

“I was just disappointed that people still couldn’t see what I was capable of and give me that chance. But I just said to myself, ‘You have done everything you can and one day it will be enough’.

“I just trained as hard as I could every day and I knew that one day my chance would come.”

Dabrowski admitted he pondered leaving Hibs when his previous contract was due to expire last year.

“It was frustrating because I have been on the bench for 50, maybe 60 games and not been used,” he said. “That was really difficult for me and I had to fight with myself, mentally, because many people would have wanted to leave but I am just in love with Hibs.

“Last season, I had a lot of offers when my contract expired. When I was young I signed for four years but then after four years my contract expired and I still hadn’t had a chance so I was a little frustrated.

“But the way the fans treat me and the way the club is and the city is amazing, so it all feels like home. That is why I wanted to stay at Hibs and make them proud one day.

“I am just so happy that it has finally happened and I just want to keep going and doing what I can so that I can play in every game, every week.”

Reflecting on his “emotional” Edinburgh derby debut, Dabrowski said: “It just couldn’t get any better. When I found out that I was going to make my debut against Hearts, at home, it was just amazing.

“My feelings have been all mixed up. I have been excited, emotional, and I have been nervous. But I am happy that I know how to handle those emotions and use that on the pitch to play as well as possible.”