Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ross Tierney feared getting ‘mangled’ in celebrations for first Motherwell goal

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 10:33 pm
Ross Tierney sealed a point in stoppage-time in Paisley (Niall Carson/PA)
Ross Tierney sealed a point in stoppage-time in Paisley (Niall Carson/PA)

Ross Tierney feared getting “mangled” during the celebrations after his first goal for Motherwell sparked a pitch invasion.

St Mirren and Motherwell fans both encroached on to the pitch after Tierney sealed stoppage-time point in Paisley.

A brief confrontation ensued and a couple of punches were thrown before the fans backed off.

Tierney had already thought better of going over to the visiting supporters to celebrate after finishing high into the net to secure a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw.

The 20-year-old Irishman said: “When I scored I looked over to go that way and thought ‘no, I’ll get mangled over there so I’ll keep my distance’.

“I was going to go and celebrate with the fans and then I thought ‘no, I won’t get back out’. A little lad like me will probably get lost.”

Tierney appears to make up for what he lacks in height with his skill, football brain and courage and his goal further underlined the positive impact he has made since arriving from Bohemians.

“Coming over in January wasn’t ideal,” he said. “I knew I wouldn’t come straight into the team because the lads were settled.

“It was more about getting to know the lads and getting to know he way the gaffer wants me to play. I adapt quite quickly.

“You saw on Tuesday we were able to change formation, the lads were able to change quickly and thankfully I came on and got the goal.

“I know the goals will come, it’s more about the points.

“Since I came, we have been a bit iffy points wise and in the dressing room it feels like two points dropped but maybe come the end of the season, it might be a good point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal