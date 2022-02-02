Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Alex Gogic ‘happy to be able to get going again’ at St Mirren after loan move

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 10:33 pm
Alex Gogic scored on his St Mirren debut (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Alex Gogic scored on his St Mirren debut (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Alex Gogic was denied a St Mirren debut winner in stoppage time but the on-loan midfielder could still relish his comeback following a frustrating spell at Hibernian.

The former Hamilton player came off the bench and headed an 81st-minute opener against Motherwell on Tuesday, 24 hours after completing his deadline-day switch.

Ross Tierney levelled in the closing moments but Gogic has much to look forward to after joining up with Jim Goodwin’s side.

“It would have been a perfect start if I’d been the match-winner but that’s football and we dropped two points,” Gogic said.

“To be honest, I was just happy to be able to get going again after not playing for six weeks.

“The previous 24 hours had been hectic. I’d trained in the morning with Hibs, said my goodbyes and then it was a late deal to come here.

“I’m just happy it went through because I want to play football. Jim had been in touch and there were a few other offers I’d been waiting for but they weren’t right for me in the way that this one was.

“We started talking about the move on Friday and I’m relieved that we got it done. Getting a goal was great but I just wish it had been a win.”

Gogic proved to be a key player for Hibs after signing in the summer of 2021 but he only started six matches this term.

“I featured in most of the matches in my first season but this season I didn’t play as often so I wanted to leave just so I could get a game again,” the 27-year-old said.

“The manager here loves the type of player I am and that’s because he was like me during his career so that’s good.”

Gogic will have to sit out St Mirren’s game against Hibs on Saturday under loan rules.

“It’s weird but I will have to watch the match,” he said. “But I’m a St Mirren player now and I’m committed to them.”

