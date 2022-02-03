Ange Postecoglou hails Callum McGregor for playing through the pain in derby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou hails Callum McGregor for playing through the pain in derby win

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:33 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 6:47 am
Celtic captain Callum McGregor played against Rangers in a face mask (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou hailed Celtic captain Callum McGregor for playing through the pain barrier in the 3-0 win over Rangers which took them top of the cinch Premiership.

The Scotland midfielder sustained a facial injury against Alloa in the Hoops’ Scottish Cup tie last month but donned a protective mask to return for the Old Firm game at Parkhead where the Hoops hit top form.

Reo Hatate marked his debut in the fixture by grabbing a stunning first-half brace before Liel Abada added a third to have the points secured by half-time with Celtic leapfrogging their city rivals to sit one point clear at the summit.

Celtic’s Reo Hatate celebrates scoring their opener against Rangers
Celtic boss Postecoglou said: “It is a credit to the whole group the way they have gone about tackling every challenge this season.

“They haven’t allowed anyone as an individual to feel they are not part of something and Callum was outstanding again, the fact that he even played tonight, he is the kind of leader people follow.

“It is a credit to him, he never ruled himself out from the first day, he knew how important this game was.

“We have significant absences but he trained on Tuesday and we had a chat with him and he was going to play.

“He said I am going to play, I am fine, no problems. A lot of players wouldn’t have.”

Postecoglou played down Celtic’s move to the top of the table.

He said: “Being in top spot is a sign of our progression, absolutely, because we lost three of the first five or six so we know how the Scottish Premiership works.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates after full-time
“We had to be almost perfect to get to where we are now.

“We have been under pressure for a long time but it’s testament to the players’ character and the spirit they’ve got that they haven’t let that affect them.

“They haven’t looked at the table and the points and they won’t now.”

