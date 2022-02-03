UK Athletics names Paula Dunn team leader for three major championships in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

UK Athletics names Paula Dunn team leader for three major championships in 2022

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 10:41 am
Paula Dunn will support the Olympic programme (Doug Peters/PA)
Paula Dunn will support the Olympic programme (Doug Peters/PA)

UK Athletics has named Paula Dunn as team leader for three major athletics championships in 2022.

The 57-year-old will support the Olympic programme for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, World Championships and European Championships.

Dunn has been head coach of the Paralympic programme since 2012 but has moved into a part-time role as she transitions out of the position.

Dunn will work alongside Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm and will lead the team at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

From May she will support the team full-time for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July and the European Athletics Championships in Munich in August.

She said: “I’m excited to be supporting the Olympic Programme athletes through what I have no doubt will be a thrilling 2022.

“I’m looking forward to working with Christian and the rest of the team staff to ensure every championship campaign is the best it can be to give the GB & NI team world class support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal