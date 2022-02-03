Kyle Naughton a doubt for Swansea’s clash with Blackburn By Press Association February 3, 2022, 11:41 am Kyle Naughton is a doubt for Swansea (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kyle Naughton is a doubt for Swansea’s home clash with Blackburn. The defender was forced off with a thigh injury during the Swans’ 1-0 loss to Luton in midweek and has undergone a scan. Jamie Paterson returned to training this week after a move away failed to materialise on deadline day and he will be assessed ahead of the fixture. On-loan Manchester City defender Finley Burns could be in line to make his debut, but the game is likely to come too soon for fellow new arrival Nathanael Ogbeta. Blackburn have been dealt a blow with two players missing the trip. Midfielder Tayo Edun is unavailable after sustaining a foot injury and has had a scan. Forward Sam Gallagher is also unlikely to feature following a collision with Tom Lockyer against Luton. Rovers are also without Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan, both with hamstring injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Olivier Ntcham hopes for a start when Swansea take on Luton Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray happy to forget about Luton draw Blackburn remain in top two despite goalless draw at Luton Nathan Jones set to freshen up his Luton side for Blackburn game