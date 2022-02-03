Kyle Naughton a doubt for Swansea’s clash with Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Naughton is a doubt for Swansea’s home clash with Blackburn.

The defender was forced off with a thigh injury during the Swans’ 1-0 loss to Luton in midweek and has undergone a scan.

Jamie Paterson returned to training this week after a move away failed to materialise on deadline day and he will be assessed ahead of the fixture.

On-loan Manchester City defender Finley Burns could be in line to make his debut, but the game is likely to come too soon for fellow new arrival Nathanael Ogbeta.

Blackburn have been dealt a blow with two players missing the trip.

Midfielder Tayo Edun is unavailable after sustaining a foot injury and has had a scan.

Forward Sam Gallagher is also unlikely to feature following a collision with Tom Lockyer against Luton.

Rovers are also without Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan, both with hamstring injuries.