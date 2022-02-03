Josh Maja and Liam Moore could make their Stoke debuts against Wigan in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Maja and Liam Moore could make their Stoke debuts against Wigan in FA Cup

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 11:49 am
Josh Maja, who had a spell at Fulham last season, has joined Stoke on loan from Bordeaux (Adam Davy/PA)
Stoke could hand debuts to Josh Maja and Liam Moore in Saturday’s home FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan.

Transfer deadline day saw forward Maja and defender Moore arrive on loan from Bordeaux and Reading respectively, while Sam Surridge left for Nottingham Forest and Tom Ince joined the Royals on loan.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Lewis Baker and Phil Jagielka, signed by the Potters earlier in the window, are all cup-tied.

Josef Bursik has been back in training after a thigh injury and could be involved, while Abdallah Sima (groin), Romaine Sawyers (thigh) and Harry Souttar (knee) remain sidelined.

There could be Wigan bows for Jamie McGrath and Glen Rea.

McGrath has joined from St Mirren on a permanent deal and fellow midfielder Rea on loan from Luton.

Graeme Shinnie, another new recruit, is ineligible, with an appearance in the third round for Derby leaving him cup-tied.

Will Keane (hamstring) and Tom Pearce will miss out again due to injury, along with Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke.

