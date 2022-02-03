Josh Maja and Liam Moore could make their Stoke debuts against Wigan in FA Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke could hand debuts to Josh Maja and Liam Moore in Saturday’s home FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan.

Transfer deadline day saw forward Maja and defender Moore arrive on loan from Bordeaux and Reading respectively, while Sam Surridge left for Nottingham Forest and Tom Ince joined the Royals on loan.

Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Lewis Baker and Phil Jagielka, signed by the Potters earlier in the window, are all cup-tied.

Josef Bursik has been back in training after a thigh injury and could be involved, while Abdallah Sima (groin), Romaine Sawyers (thigh) and Harry Souttar (knee) remain sidelined.

There could be Wigan bows for Jamie McGrath and Glen Rea.

McGrath has joined from St Mirren on a permanent deal and fellow midfielder Rea on loan from Luton.

Graeme Shinnie, another new recruit, is ineligible, with an appearance in the third round for Derby leaving him cup-tied.

Will Keane (hamstring) and Tom Pearce will miss out again due to injury, along with Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke.