Potential Derby buyers concerned over lack of progress with legal claims

One of the groups interested in buying Derby are understood to be getting increasingly frustrated at the apparent lack of progress in resolving the impasse caused by Middlesbrough and Wycombe’s legal claims against the club.

The Binnie family made their bid for the Rams on January 13 in the knowledge that the claims existed.

But the PA news agency understands they are concerned that, as far as they see it, no meaningful movement has occurred since and that Boro and Wycombe’s decision to pursue those actions is driving Derby towards liquidation.

RamsTrust seek clarity on arbitration process. An open letter to the EFL.https://t.co/nUH1umsE1M — RamsTrust (@RamsTrust) February 1, 2022

For the Binnie’s investment firm, Carlisle Capital, the risk of losing in court – however unlikely that may be – or the cost of settling the claims make the investment in Derby difficult to justify.

If other investors take the same view, liquidation of the club starts to look like the only remaining option.

Both clubs are seeking compensation relating to Derby’s breaching of financial rules. It has not been confirmed whether they would be classed as football creditors and therefore entitled to the full amount awarded if their claims are successful.

Derby fans protest against the club ownership (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby were placed into administration by the club’s then owner, Mel Morris, in September last year.

The Binnie family’s bid, understood to be in the region of £28million, excluded the stadium. Its intention would be to utilise an existing £1.1million annual commercial lease on the stadium and training ground.

On January 27 it was announced that a deadline for the club’s administrators to provide proof of funding through to the end of the season, which had been set for February 1, had been extended by one month.