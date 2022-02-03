Dean Campbell joins Kilmarnock on loan from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dean Campbell joins Kilmarnock on loan from Aberdeen

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 12:25 pm
Dean Campbell has joined Kilmarnock on loan (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Dean Campbell has joined Kilmarnock on loan (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell has joined cinch Championship side Kilmarnock on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 75 appearances for the Dons’ first team since he became the club’s youngest-ever player on his debut against Celtic in 2017.

Campbell views the move to Rugby Park, which reunites him with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, as a chance to get more game time and accelerate his development.

“This loan spell will give me the chance to challenge myself, playing regular football, in a tough league,” he told the Dons’ website. “I want to go and make a real contribution to the team as they still have much to play for this season.

“My goal is to return to Pittodrie to continue my development and be ready to make an impact next season.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes the move will benefit all parties.

He said: “Dean is at an important stage of his career and for the benefit of Dean, and for Aberdeen next season, he is heading out on loan to play competitive football at a good level.

“Despite his young age, Dean has been in and around the first team for quite a number of years now but this will be his first loan spell. It is a great opportunity for him to go and show the quality that he has.”

Kilmarnock are currently second in the Championship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal