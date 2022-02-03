FA fines Nottingham Forest and Derby for melee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest and Derby have both been fined £10,000 by the Football Association for a melee during their Championship game last month.

Rams forward Ravel Morrison was shown a red card in stoppage time for a high challenge on Philip Zinckernagel.

A melee then broke out between players from both sides and after the final whistle of Forest’s 2-1 win.

A statement from an FA spokesperson said: “Nottingham Forest and Derby County have been fined £10,000 each for two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 that occurred during their EFL Championship game on Saturday 22 January 2022.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 96th minute and following the final whistle.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed their respective sanctions during a subsequent hearing.”