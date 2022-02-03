Ashley Cole joins Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Cole joins Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Everton

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 1:47 pm
Ashley Cole is to take on a coaching role at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ashley Cole is to take on a coaching role at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ashley Cole is to join Frank Lampard’s backroom team at Everton.

The 41-year-old has been named as first-team coach at Goodison Park and again sees Cole link up with his former Chelsea and England team-mate Lampard, who was confirmed as the Toffees’ new manager on Monday.

Cole retired as a player in 2019 after a brief spell playing under Lampard at Derby. He later took on a role as academy coach at Chelsea while Lampard was first-team manager at Stamford Bridge.

His new position at Everton will not impact his duties with England Under-21s, for whom Cole remains Lee Carsley’s assistant.

Lampard told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s.

“He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

Lampard (left) and Cole (right) enjoyed considerable success at Chelsea (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Lampard (left) and Cole (right) enjoyed considerable success at Chelsea (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Cole will join a backroom team that includes Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson as assistant managers, Paul Clement as first-team coach, Chris Jones as first-team coach and head of performance, and Alan Kelly as goalkeeping coach.

Cole said: “I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

“The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together.”

