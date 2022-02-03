Christian Saydee and Matej Kovar in line to start for Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Saydee and Matej Kovar in line to start for Burton

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 1:51 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could hand debuts to Chirstian Saydee and Matej Kovar (Bradley Collyer/PA)
New loan signing Christian Saydee could make his Burton debut when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Pirelli Stadium.

The 18-year-old forward has joined the club as a replacement for Daniel Jebbison, who was recalled by Sheffield United late in the transfer window.

Matej Kovar could also make his bow in goal for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men after signing on loan from Manchester United.

Defender William Kokolo will be hoping to keep his starting spot after his impressive performance in the Brewers’ 2-1 victory over Lincoln.

Sheffield Wednesday look set to be without Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules after the striker suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 1-0 win against Ipswich.

Striker Josh Windass was forced off with a leg injury in the Owls’ midweek victory over Morecambe and could miss out on Saturday.

Defender Harlee Dean and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are also doubtful after sustaining knocks.

Forward Saido Berahino will hope to start after he returned to the fold on Tuesday and set up Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for the second goal.

