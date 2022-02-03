MK Dons could hand debuts to new signings when they host Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons could hand debuts to their three deadline-day signings when they host Lincoln on Saturday.

Midfielders Dan Kemp and Matthew Smith joined from Leyton Orient and Manchester City respectively and could feature.

Aston Villa full-back Kaine Kesler Hayden, 19, could also make his debut after signing on loan for the rest of the season.

Boss Liam Manning could still be without David Kasumu who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Lincoln could hand Jordan Wright his club debut.

Goalkeeper Wright arrived from Nottingham Forest in the January window but did not play in Lincoln’s 2-1 defeat to Burton.

If manager Michael Appleton chooses to make changes to his starting line-up, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Ben House could be in line for their first starts.

Lincoln will be hoping to return to winning ways and maintain distance between themselves and the relegation zone.