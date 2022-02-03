New Oxford signings could feature against Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Oxford signings could feature against Portsmouth

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 2:31 pm
Marcus Browne has rejoined Oxford from Middlesbrough (John Walton/PA).
Marcus Browne has rejoined Oxford from Middlesbrough (John Walton/PA).

Oxford could have three debutants in their squad when they host Portsmouth on Saturday.

Forward Marcus Browne, midfielder Oisin Smyth and defender Ciaron Brown joined the U’s on transfer deadline day and are pushing to be involved.

Matt Taylor (sickness bug) and Mark Sykes (root canal surgery) are both expected to feature.

Oxford will check on James Henry (calf) while Jamie Hanson and Alex Gorrin remain sidelined with injury.

Portsmouth could hand a debut to Aiden O’Brien at the Kassam Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland forward made a deadline-day move to Pompey from Sunderland on a deal running to the end of the season.

Shaun Williams is being assessed after hurting his back in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Charlton at Fratton Park and leaving the ground in a wheelchair.

Ryan Tunnicliffe has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

