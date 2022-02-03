New Oxford signings could feature against Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford could have three debutants in their squad when they host Portsmouth on Saturday.

Forward Marcus Browne, midfielder Oisin Smyth and defender Ciaron Brown joined the U’s on transfer deadline day and are pushing to be involved.

Matt Taylor (sickness bug) and Mark Sykes (root canal surgery) are both expected to feature.

Oxford will check on James Henry (calf) while Jamie Hanson and Alex Gorrin remain sidelined with injury.

Portsmouth could hand a debut to Aiden O’Brien at the Kassam Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland forward made a deadline-day move to Pompey from Sunderland on a deal running to the end of the season.

Shaun Williams is being assessed after hurting his back in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Charlton at Fratton Park and leaving the ground in a wheelchair.

Ryan Tunnicliffe has returned to training after a hamstring injury.