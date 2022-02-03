Gregor Townsend dismisses claims Scotland are favourites for Calcutta Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Townsend dismisses claims Scotland are favourites for Calcutta Cup clash

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:17 pm
Gregor Townsend is relishing Saturday's Calcutta Cup match (Steve Welsh/PA)
Gregor Townsend is relishing Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match (Steve Welsh/PA)

Gregor Townsend has dismissed claims from his England counterpart Eddie Jones that Scotland are “red-hot favourites” for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup showdown at BT Murrayfield.

The Scots won at Twickenham last February and Jones insists all the expectation is on the hosts in this Six Nations contest. However, while Townsend is optimistic about his side’s prospects, he pointed out that bookmakers have England as favourites.

“Every coach does this little song and dance going into a game trying to convince the media they are underdogs and telling the players their backs are against the wall, ‘we’re going to this hostile place’,” said the Scotland head coach. “The bookies pick the favourites and I know we’re not the favourites with them.

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones has claimed Scotland are favourites (John Walton/PA)

“It’s not really something we talk about or worry about. The reason we’re being spoken about like that is because our players have driven the standards in training and have gone through experiences – not always pleasant – that have made them better and brought them closer together as a group.

“We have our own expectations, which is to deliver performances that we’re capable of. In last year’s Six Nations, three games stood out for us where we were close to our best: England, Italy and France. The aim for us is to try to do that in five games.”

Townsend believes the overall strength of the teams in the tournament makes the winner hard to call.

He added: “I think the quality of the northern hemisphere teams has gone up a huge amount in the last few years. I remember when I played and spectated, it was usually only really two teams in the running for the Six Nations. But that’s changed. That’s been proven in the last few seasons.

“Most teams can beat any other team on their day – and we are one of those teams. We had three wins and two narrow defeats last year and it was a similar story the year before, so we’ve been very competitive. We’ve just got to make sure we’re continuing to make progress.”

Townsend has named a line-up featuring 13 of the 15 players who started the win away to France last year.

Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray is back in the Scotland XV (Jane Barlow/PA)

Exeter lock Jonny Gray returns to the starting line-up for the first time since the home defeat to Ireland last March.

Townsend said: “Most of our players are fit and available so that’s probably a first in all the campaigns I’ve been involved in. We’ve got players back from injury who weren’t involved in last year’s Six Nations and Autumn Tests, and that’s a real boost. These players are on form, too.

“Jonny’s obviously one of our most experienced players and he sets the standards for us. It’s great to have him there.”

