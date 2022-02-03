Former Ireland and Lions captain Tom Kiernan dies at age of 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Former Ireland and Lions captain Tom Kiernan dies at age of 83

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:21 pm
Former Ireland captain Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83 (PA)
Former Ireland captain Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83 (PA)

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain Tom Kiernan has died at the age of 83, the Irish Rugby Football Union has announced.

Cork-born Kiernan won 54 caps for his country between 1960 and 1973.

He also played five times across the 1962 and 1968 Lions tours to South Africa, serving as skipper on the latter.

At the time of his retirement, full-back Kiernan was Ireland’s most-capped player and record points scorer with 158. He captained the team 24 times.

Kiernan later performed a number of high-profile administrative roles, including chairman of the Five Nations, president of the IRFU, honorary treasurer of the International Rugby Board (World Rugby) and director of the Rugby World Cup in 1999.

IRFU president Des Kavanagh said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I pass on condolences to the Kiernan family, on the passing of their beloved Tom, on behalf of everyone in Irish rugby.

“Tom was an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch and he helped to shape rugby into the strong and vibrant game it is today.

“Tom’s life will be reflected upon at our matches this weekend, and his legacy will live long in the history of Irish rugby, may he rest in peace.”

Kiernan kicked the winning score the first time Ireland beat South Africa, in 1965, and captained the first Irish team to win a Test in Australia two years later.

At club level, he represented Cork Constitution, Munster and University College Cork with distinction.

After hanging up his boots, he was in charge of the Munster team which recorded victory over New Zealand in 1978 and went on to coach Ireland between 1980 and 1983, including winning the Five Nations title in 1982.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal