Marco Silva says Fabio Carvalho ‘very happy’ despite collapse of Liverpool move

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:51 pm
Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho was linked with a move to Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho was linked with a move to Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

Marco Silva said Fabio Carvalho returned to Fulham with a smile on his face despite the collapse of his deadline-day transfer to Liverpool.

It was reported that the 19-year-old forward, out of contract in the summer, was poised to join Jurgen Klopp’s side before being loaned back to the Championship club for the remainder of the season.

However, a deal for the teenager, who has scored seven times in 19 appearances this term, failed to materialise before the window closed.

Fulham did manage to complete a loan move for Liverpool’s Neco Williams.

“On the final day, the timings and the important details are always complicated for everyone, and that is what happened in that moment,” said Fulham boss Silva.

“Fabio is really happy. The day after that situation I saw him with the same smile on his face like always, and he enjoyed the training session, worked hard and that is the main thing for me.

“Fifteen days ago I said Fabio will be with us until the end of the season and I was sure that would happen because it was our decision and it was something I could control and the club could control as well and that is the reality now.

“I am 100 per cent sure Fabio will give his best for the club as he has done so far.”

Silva’s Cottagers, top of the Championship, will face off against Manchester City for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Fulham were in sensational form last month – scoring seven at Reading before registering six goals against Bristol City and then Birmingham.

The Cottagers are five points clear of second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand as they chase promotion back to the top flight.

And their credentials will face a stern examination when they come up against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“They are the best in England by a distance,” added Silva of City.

“Since Pep joined they have been dominant, not just with the results, but the quality of football, and the way they are winning matches.

“It will be a tough game for us and the toughest we will have this season but it is the easiest to prepare for because it is so clear what they want to do and how they do it.

“We have to be at our top level and we will play with a big ambition and try to enjoy the moment knowing they will create a lot of problems for us.”

