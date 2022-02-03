Wout Weghorst in line for Burnley debut against Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wout Weghorst in line for Burnley debut against Watford

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 3:53 pm
Holland striker Wout Weghorst, left, hopes to make his debut for Burnley against Watford (PA)
Burnley’s deadline-day signing Wout Weghorst could make his Premier League debut on Saturday against relegation rivals Watford.

The Clarets will bid to climb off the foot of the table in this weekend’s only top-flight fixture and Weghorst is expected to be included in their squad after joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “He’s got a good chance of featuring, he’s fit and well. We’ve tested him and he’s enjoyed the challenge straight away.

“You look at the quality and experience of the player and a player like Wout has played enough football to know what the game is about.”

The 6ft 6in striker, capped 12 times by Holland, scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg after signing from Alkmaar in 2018.

Weghorst has been signed as a direct replacement for Chris Wood, who departed Turf Moor earlier last month after Newcastle triggered a £25m release clause.

Dyche said: “If he (Weghorst) had that goal-scoring record in the Premier League do you think we would have got him for the money we got him for? I doubt it.

“His goals record suggests he can score, he’s technically a good player as well as having that physical prowess because of his sheer size.”

Burnley face a tough task to extend their stay in the top flight to a seventh successive season under Dyche.

Their solitary league win in this campaign was against Brentford in October, but they lifted morale by holding Arsenal to a goalless draw last time out.

Victory against Dyche’s former club and second-from-bottom Watford on Saturday would lift the Clarets to within a point of safety, with three games in hand on 17th-placed Norwich.

Dyche added: “We’re well aware of the schedule and the games where you think, statistically, you have a better chance of winning.

“But like I say all the time it’s a season’s work, so I focus on the next game being the most important.

“It doesn’t make or break the season, of course it would be a favourable result to win the game, that’s quite obvious.

“Whatever happens we have to move forwards and keep the mentality we showed at Arsenal, getting back to basics, that was a good performance against a good side.”

Former England boss Roy Hodgson will take charge of Watford for the first time after replacing the sacked Claudio Ranieri.

Dyche added: “Roy’s a fella I respect. I’ve always had a lot of time for him and (assistant) Ray Lewington down the years and he’ll bring what he does to their squad.

“He might change it, but I doubt it given his years’ service. He’ll try and bring a shape to the side, we’ll wait and see.”

