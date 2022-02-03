Euan Henderson extends his Hearts contract before returning on loan to Alloa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Euan Henderson extends his Hearts contract before returning on loan to Alloa

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:19 pm
Euan Henderson has returned to Alloa on loan (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts have handed striker Euan Henderson a one-year contract extension and loaned him back to Alloa Athletic for the remainder of this season.

The 21-year-old’s deal had been due to expire at the end of this term, but he is now tied to the Tynecastle club until the summer of 2023.

Henderson spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Alloa, where he scored 11 goals in 17 appearances before returning to his parent club last month.

However, he will now head back to the cinch League One side for the remainder of the season before joining up with Hearts in pre-season in an attempt to force his way into manager Robbie Neilson’s plans for next term.

Hearts have appointed former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston coach Frankie McAvoy as their new academy director.

