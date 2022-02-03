Devante Rodney set to make Walsall debut against Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Devante Rodney set to make Walsall debut against Northampton

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:41 pm
Devante Rodney joined from Port Vale ahead of the transfer deadline (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Devante Rodney joined from Port Vale ahead of the transfer deadline (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Walsall look set to hand new signing Devante Rodney his debut in the Sky Bet League Two match against Northampton.

Striker Rodney joined from Port Vale ahead of the transfer deadline and is expected to go straight into the side as the Saddlers look to end a run of five straight defeats.

Left-back Stephen Ward is closing in on a return from his calf issue which has seen him miss the past two matches.

Midfielder Rory Holden will miss the remainder of the campaign following another operation on his long-term knee problem.

Northampton boss Jon Brady could freshen up his side after a disappointing 1-0 home loss at Barrow on Tuesday night which dented their promotion push.

Deadline day arrival Louis Appere should make his debut after the forward joined from Scottish club Dundee United.

Fellow new recruit Beryly Lubala came off the bench against Barrow, so could be in line for a first start, while forwards Idris Kanu and Danny Rose are also other options.

Defender Joseph Mills was an unused substitute after returning to the squad following an ankle problem and is expected to be involved again, while Josh Eppiah could retain his place after his first start for the Cobblers.

