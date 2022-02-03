Devante Rodney set to make Walsall debut against Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall look set to hand new signing Devante Rodney his debut in the Sky Bet League Two match against Northampton.

Striker Rodney joined from Port Vale ahead of the transfer deadline and is expected to go straight into the side as the Saddlers look to end a run of five straight defeats.

Left-back Stephen Ward is closing in on a return from his calf issue which has seen him miss the past two matches.

Midfielder Rory Holden will miss the remainder of the campaign following another operation on his long-term knee problem.

Northampton boss Jon Brady could freshen up his side after a disappointing 1-0 home loss at Barrow on Tuesday night which dented their promotion push.

Deadline day arrival Louis Appere should make his debut after the forward joined from Scottish club Dundee United.

Fellow new recruit Beryly Lubala came off the bench against Barrow, so could be in line for a first start, while forwards Idris Kanu and Danny Rose are also other options.

Defender Joseph Mills was an unused substitute after returning to the squad following an ankle problem and is expected to be involved again, while Josh Eppiah could retain his place after his first start for the Cobblers.