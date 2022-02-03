Defender Alfie Jones could return for Hull’s clash with Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender Alfie Jones could return for Hull’s clash with Preston

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 5:05 pm
Alfie Jones could feature for Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alfie Jones could feature for Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alfie Jones could feature for Hull when they host Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Manager Shota Arveladze confirmed the defender is back available, while Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle will be assessed after both returned to training.

Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks are both sidelined with injuries for the Tigers.

Arveladze could opt to hand out debuts after making a series of signings on deadline day including striker Marcus Forss.

Ryan Lowe has no new injury concerns ahead of Preston’s trip to Hull.

The Lilywhites manager confirmed that he has the same squad from the games against Bristol City and Millwall to choose from.

Daniel Johnson is back available for the side after his return from international duty with Jamaica.

Sean Maguire is still a doubt with an ankle injury and the side are still without injured duo Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy.

