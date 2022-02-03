New signing Luke Bolton set to make his Salford debut against Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Bolton could make his Salford debut in Saturday’s League Two match against Port Vale.

The 22-year-old wide player made the switch from Manchester City before the transfer deadline, having enjoyed previous loan stints at Wycombe, Luton and Dundee.

But now he will be aiming to push on with Salford and could be ready for his club bow having not been prepped in time for the midweek win over Carlisle.

New recruits Ryan Watson and Matt Smith found the net in the 2-1 victory over Carlisle, and both will be aiming to extend that immediate impact this weekend.

Sammy Robinson could make his Port Vale debut, having made the permanent switch from Manchester City.

Manager Darrell Clarke has high hopes for the talented 20-year-old defender, but could also ease him into the cut and thrust of lower league football.

Jamie Proctor is pushing hard for a comeback having been sidelined since November, but Saturday’s clash will still be too soon.

The 29-year-old is expected back in training next week.