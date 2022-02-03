Luke Charman and Stephen Dooley eyeing starts for Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Charman and Stephen Dooley eyeing starts for Rochdale

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 5:55 pm
Stephen Dooley, left, could be in line for a start for Rochdale (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Luke Charman and Stephen Dooley will be eyeing starting berths when Rochdale host Salford in League Two on Saturday.

Striker Charman and midfielder Dooley stepped off the bench at half-time at Colchester on Tuesday, helping to inject impetus into the Rochdale attack.

And now boss Robbie Stockdale could look to freshen up his starting XI by promoting the duo from the off.

Conor Grant netted in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Colchester and will hope to retain his starting berth.

Embattled Carlisle boss Keith Millen will look to breathe life into his struggling side by dishing out the debuts this weekend.

Carlisle recruited five new faces in the transfer window, and all could now be involved this weekend.

West Brom loan striker Owen Windsor, Kristian Dennis, Jamie Devitt, Tobi Sho-Silva and Mitchell Roberts are all in contention for the Rochdale trip.

Rod McDonald, Joel Senior and Callum Guy will all be injury doubts after picking up problems in Tuesday’s 2-1 reverse at Salford City.

