Liam Williams goads Chris Eubank Jr about rematch clause ahead of Cardiff clash

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 6:05 pm
Liam Williams questioned Chris Eubank Jr’s insistence on a rematch clause ahead of their middleweight fight on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Williams has goaded Chris Eubank Jr ahead of their middleweight showdown by questioning his desire for a rematch clause.

The pair meet in Cardiff on Saturday and their feuding of the last few months continued at the pre-fight press conference when Williams raised the issue of a potential rematch.

Welshman Williams, 29, who will have the benefit of home support at the Motorpoint Arena, said: “Chris has a rematch clause for this fight. He obviously doubts his ability a bit and thinks I can beat him.”

Chris Eubank Jr has promised to push Liam Williams out of boxing on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

“If I was going to fight someone I thought I was going to blow out of the water, why the hell would I want a rematch clause?

“Depending how badly I beat him, he might want to take the rematch clause.

“I am so, so excited to put an end to this guy. Drop him down a few levels and maybe he’ll realise his level after this fight.

“He’s mentally tough, he takes a good shot. But his legs are very robotic, he moves as if he’s got wooden legs.”

Unlike at the first press conference several months ago, Eubank chose not to rise to Williams’ taunts this time.

But the 32-year-old, who has suffered only two defeats in his 33-fight career, later reiterated his promise that he plans to calls time on Williams’ ring career.

Eubank told Sky Sports News: “He seems angry. I saw an interview the other day where he said he hates me. Hate’s a strong word.

“To think that about somebody representing the sport, when we’ve got youngsters looking up to us as athletes, and see some of the things he’s said about me and my family is bad representation of the sport.

Eubank Jr (left) and Williams pose at a Cardiff press conference (Nick Potts/PA)

“People like him need to be pushed out of boxing – and that’s what I’m going to do on Saturday night.

“He’s made this very personal, all the fights in my career have been business.

“I haven’t had any real malice towards my opponents, but this guy is different. I want to punish this man.

“We’ll find out on Saturday night how far we are apart, it’s a different league. The goal is to take this man out in style.”

