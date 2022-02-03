Josh Davison a doubt for Swindon against Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan Charlton striker Josh Davison is a doubt for Swindon’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter at the County Ground.

The 22-year-old was forced off at half-time during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Crawley with a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be fit.

Wing-back Joe Tomlinson could be handed a debut after arriving at the club from Peterborough late on transfer deadline day.

Jack Payne is back in training following a knee problem, but the game is likely too soon for him, while fellow midfielder Louis Reed is suspended following his dismissal after the final whistle against Crawley.

Exeter striker Offrande Zanzala is facing at least six weeks out with a knee injury.

The January loan signing was injured on his debut against Walsall a fortnight ago and this week learned the full extent of the problem, which does require surgery.

The Grecians are otherwise close to full fitness.

Defender Alex Hartridge and forward Sam Nombe are both nearing returns after lay-offs and could come into contention.