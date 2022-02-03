Simon Weaver reflects on Harrogate progress ahead of derby clash with Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Weaver reflects on Harrogate progress ahead of derby clash with Bradford

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 6:35 pm
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate are bidding for a third straight win against local rivals Bradford (John Walton/PA)
Simon Weaver's Harrogate are bidding for a third straight win against local rivals Bradford (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver feels Saturday’s visit of Yorkshire derby rivals Bradford will serve to remind his club how far they have risen in recent years.

Weaver guided Harrogate to the English Football League in 2020 for the first time after a second promotion in three seasons.

The Sulphurites had climbed from the depths of National League North just three years after announcing they were going full-time.

Weaver told the PA news agency: “It’s a fixture that only two or three years ago we could only dream about, big occasions like this at our ground.

“I read a stat and when Bradford were in the Premier League in 2001, we were in Division One of the Northern Premier League – that’s the eighth tier of English football.

“We’re delighted to come up against big clubs like Bradford. It’s an exciting fixture to be part of and I imagine it will get the locals excited because compared to us they’re a huge club with massive tradition.”

In Harrogate’s first season in the EFL they beat Bradford home and away and went on to finish 17th in the table, 12 points clear of relegation.

“We play the underdog role again and we relish that,” Weaver said. “We’ve upset the odds quite a few times, so we’ll be aiming to do the same on Saturday.”

The Sulphurites rose to sixth in the table in late November, three points off the automatic promotion places, before slipping down to 14th after a dip in form.

They have won only one of their last eight but responded in midweek by halting in-form Mansfield’s bid for a ninth straight win in a goalless home draw.

Weaver, whose father Irving is the club’s chairman, said: “It felt like a win the other night around the place. Mansfield turned up in their droves and expected an away win because they’ve been on an unbelievable run.

“But we battled hard for everything. That’s always been our identity and we worried them. We hit the crossbar, although they had one cleared off the goal-line.”

Five new signings last month attest to the Weaver family’s commitment to maintaining the club’s momentum.

Weaver added: “We haven’t given up on the play-offs this season, but we’re not going to exhaust ourselves with lofty targets either.

“It’s a crazy league. Teams can win three, then lose three and you just have to keep your nerve and see what might happen.”

