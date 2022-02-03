Scunthorpe could have three new signings on display as they take on Oldham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scunthorpe could have three new signings on display as they take on Oldham

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 7:21 pm
Scunthorpe have signed former Blackburn striker Joe Nuttall (Nigel French/PA)
Scunthorpe have signed former Blackburn striker Joe Nuttall (Nigel French/PA)

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill boosted his squad with three new signings ahead of the bottom-of-the-table clash with Oldham.

The Iron, at the foot of League Two due to the Latics’ superior goal difference, have signed striker Joe Nuttall from Blackpool, forward Rekeil Pyke from Shrewsbury and defender Ryan Delaney from Morecambe since their last game at Port Vale.

All three are expected to go straight into Hill’s squad as Scunthorpe look to halt a six-game losing streak.

On-loan midfielder Harry Wood has been recalled by his parent club Hull, while Hayden Hackney is still suspended.

Oldham, eight points adrift of safety but with two games in hand over 22nd-placed Carlisle, hope to have goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler back for the clash.

Leutwiler has been taking part in Canada’s World Cup qualifying campaign and is expected back in England on Friday.

Daniel Rogers deputised for the goalless draw with Rochdale and he would revert back to the bench.

The Latics are without a league win since November 20, losing five of those nine matches.

