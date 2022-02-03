Steve Bruce appointed West Brom manager on 18-month deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Steve Bruce appointed West Brom manager on 18-month deal

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 7:29 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 9:23 am
Steve Bruce is back in football after being named West Brom manager (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Bruce is back in football after being named West Brom manager (Tim Goode/PA)

West Brom have appointed Steve Bruce as their new manager on an 18-month contract.

The 61-year-old is back in work having been sacked at Newcastle in October following the club’s takeover and is charged with taking the Baggies back to the Premier League.

Bruce has plenty of experience of that, winning promotion from the Championship four times, and has managed in the midlands previously with both Aston Villa and Birmingham.

Bruce was not envisaging such a quick return to the dugout after an experience at Newcastle that took its toll on him, but he said he could not turn the Hawthorns project down.

He told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition.

“It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.

“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron (chief executive Ron Gourlay), I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.

“I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”

Bruce will take assistants Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew with him, as well as his son Alex Bruce in a coaching role, joining James Morrison and Gary Walsh in the club’s backroom staff.

Albion’s chief executive officer Ron Gourlay said: “Steve is a highly-respected and experienced manager who has an impressive record of earning promotion to the Premier League.

“His excellent man-management skills, tactical nous, and ability to hit the ground running were among the many reasons we decided he was the man to take us forward.

“Promotion remains our objective for this season, and we are confident that with Steve leading the club we have given ourselves every chance of achieving that goal.”

Bruce will be in charge for the first time when Albion visit another one of his former clubs, Sheffield United, next Wednesday.

