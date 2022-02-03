No new concerns for Sutton ahead of Bristol Rovers fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new concerns for Sutton ahead of Bristol Rovers fixture

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 8:37 pm
Matt Gray could field an unchanged team (Yui Mok/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their home game against Bristol Rovers.

Gray might even name an unchanged team after seeing his side win 2-0 at Carlisle last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions, including six wins.

The likes of Donovan Wilson are available should Gray wish to make any changes.

Striker Tobi Sho-Silva this week joined Carlisle for an undisclosed fee.

Rovers will be without goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Belshaw suffered a leg injury late on in the win against Walsall, so Anssi Jaakkola is set to start his first game for the club in nearly five months.

Jaakkola’s last outing for Rovers was the 2-0 home defeat to Stevenage on August 14.

Luca Hoole is suspended after his red card against the Saddlers.

