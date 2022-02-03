No new concerns for Sutton ahead of Bristol Rovers fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton manager Matt Gray has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their home game against Bristol Rovers.

Gray might even name an unchanged team after seeing his side win 2-0 at Carlisle last weekend, extending their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions, including six wins.

The likes of Donovan Wilson are available should Gray wish to make any changes.

Striker Tobi Sho-Silva this week joined Carlisle for an undisclosed fee.

Rovers will be without goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Belshaw suffered a leg injury late on in the win against Walsall, so Anssi Jaakkola is set to start his first game for the club in nearly five months.

Jaakkola’s last outing for Rovers was the 2-0 home defeat to Stevenage on August 14.

Luca Hoole is suspended after his red card against the Saddlers.